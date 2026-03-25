Sheikh Qassem: Resistance Can’t Be Defeated, National Unity Means Not Serving ‘Israeli’ Goals

By Staff

It is no longer hidden from anyone that there is a dangerous American-“Israeli” scheme [Greater ‘Israel’] which is based on occupation and expansion from the Euphrates to the Nile, including Lebanon.

The “Israeli”-American aggression against Lebanon has not stopped since November 27, 2024, and the “Israeli” enemy did not adhere to the agreement, but continued its aggression continuously over fifteen months.

It has become clear that we are faced with two choices: either surrender and give up our land, dignity, sovereignty, and the future of our generations, or face the inevitable confrontation and resist the occupation to prevent it from achieving its goals.

The resistance chose the timing of its response to the aggression and to defend Lebanon, depriving the “Israeli” enemy of the opportunity to catch us off guard, preventing it from isolating Lebanon, and disproving all pretenses, because missile strikes alone do not justify a war, and excuses have no meaning when aggression has continued for 15 months.

The resistance has prepared the appropriate readiness, proven its effectiveness and competence, and its young, heroic fighters have displayed the finest epic of bravery, honor, patriotism, and dignity. They are determined to continue without limits, ready to sacrifice without bounds, and are now a shining symbol of patriotism and a beacon of the liberation to come.

The people of the resistance are the noblest and most honorable on earth. They have been displaced as part of the struggle, endured the greatest suffering away from their homes and normal lives, and offered their children proudly and willingly to create a free and honorable future for their homeland and their children.

Aggression is the problem and the danger, while the resistance is the hope and liberation.

The responsibility to confront aggression is a national duty for everyone-government, people, army, factions, sects, parties, and every citizen. The “Israeli”-American aggression seeks to strip Lebanon of its strength, control its politics, and dictate the future of its children. It seeks to deprive Lebanon of its sovereignty and independence through inciting internal strife, legitimizing the “Israeli” occupation, and preventing the army from arming itself and defending the country. Responding is a national responsibility.

When the monopoly of weapons is proposed to satisfy “Israel’s” demands given the fact the occupation and aggression continue, it is a step toward the disappearance of Lebanon and the realization of Greater “Israel’s” dream. When negotiating with the “Israeli” enemy under fire is proposed, it is imposing surrender and depriving Lebanon of all its capabilities; negotiation is inherently unacceptable with an enemy that occupies the land and attacks daily.

There is no war for others on Lebanese soil, but a war of “Israel” and America against Lebanon, in contrast to the defense by the resistance, the people, the army, the righteous, the patriots, and those committed to Lebanon’s independence and liberation.

We are in a defensive battle for Lebanon and its citizens. Those who become martyrs are among the men, youth, women, and children of our nation. What we liberate is the land of our homeland, Lebanon.

We call for national unity against the “Israeli”-American enemy under one heading at this stage: ending the aggression to liberate land and people. All other issues can be discussed afterward.

National unity frustrates our enemy’s occupation of our country.

National unity allows us to endure this painful phase with solidarity and mutual support, helping us to build our country together.

National unity means the government does not take decisions that serve the “Israeli” scheme, even if it does not intend to, the outcome benefits “Israel”.

National unity means the government reverses its decision to criminalize resistance and resistors.

We call for national unity for the sake of all of us. Together we become stronger, together we shorten the duration of aggression.

Look at the “Israeli”-American aggression on Lebanon: it kills civilians, destroys buildings, displaces villages and towns, and seeks to obliterate crops and generations. Yet it is cowardly in the face of brave resistance fighters.

This resistance cannot be defeated, along with its people, citizens, and the righteous in our country. We are reassured and confident that we will not be defeated, no matter the sacrifices.

As God said: “And We wish to bestow Our favor upon those who were oppressed in the land and make them leaders and make them inheritors.”

As for what is happening with the Islamic Republic of Iran facing global American- “Israeli” aggression, it is a lesson to be learned.

Iran has stood firm against the powerful and the tyrants of the earth and will, God willing, emerge victorious. Know that every victory against America and “Israel” brings good for everyone: “And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.”