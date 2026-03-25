Baghaei: US Tomahawk Launch Site Exposed in Minab School Massacre

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the two Tomahawk missiles that struck the school in Minab were launched from one of the countries in the region, adding that Iran knows the exact source of the attack and considers it a deliberate war crime.

In an interview for India Today, Baghaei also denied any ongoing dialogue or negotiations between Tehran and Washington, negating the US claims of ongoing talks, stressing that Iran’s armed forces are focused on defending the country’s territory.

Baghaei said Iran has had “very bad” experience with US diplomacy and that it cannot be trusted, noting that “while we were in the middle of negotiations, we were attacked twice within nine months.”

He emphasized that Iran rejects reliance on diplomacy with the United States, pointing to repeated breaches during past engagement efforts.

The remarks came as US and “Israel” escalated attacks on Iranian civilian areas, prompting Iran to strike back at military targets and US bases, while Trump claims talks are underway—claims Tehran firmly denies.

In this regard, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters denied any talks, saying the US is “negotiating with itself” amid deep divisions among its allies, and that the balance of power has shifted against those attacking Iran.

Spokesperson for the Headquarters Zolfaghari warned adversaries not to mask defeat as diplomacy, stressing: “Do not call your defeat an agreement… the time of your promises has ended.”