By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, March 24, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 11:43 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Zohoor neighborhood in the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 a.m., “Liman” Barracks north of the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Fatima Gate on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a barrage of rocket.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}