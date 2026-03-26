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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, March 24, 2026
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
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By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, March 24, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people:
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 11:43 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Zohoor neighborhood in the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 a.m., “Liman” Barracks north of the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Fatima Gate on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a barrage of rocket.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
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