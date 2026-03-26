China Hints At Hope, Calls Out US-Iran Tensions

By Staff, Agencies.

China sees a “glimmer of hope” for West Asia talks as Tehran and Washington signal engagement, despite Iran rejecting negotiations and US pressure rising.

China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said recent developments suggest a possible return to dialogue, despite ongoing war escalation and continued strikes after nearly four weeks of US-"Israeli" aggression on Iran.

He urged renewed engagement during separate calls with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as part of ongoing West Asia diplomacy efforts.

"With both the United States and Iran signalling a willingness to negotiate, a glimmer of hope for peace has emerged," Wang told Abdelatty, according to a Beijing readout published late Wednesday.

Wang Yi also stressed that prolonging the war would lead to further casualties and broader regional instability, warning of spillover risks as fighting continues.

Despite these signals, Iran has firmly dismissed the prospect of peace talks with the US. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that "so far, no negotiations have taken place, and I believe our position is completely principled."

"Speaking of negotiations now is an admission of defeat," he added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric, issuing what has been framed as a Trump Iran peace plan warning, saying Washington is prepared to act if Tehran does not accept a deal.

"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump claimed during a dinner with Republican lawmakers.

Turkey has continued “intense” diplomatic engagement with both Tehran and Washington in an effort to push talks, according to Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, highlighting broader regional attempts to de-escalate the aggression.

China has expressed support for such mediation efforts, with Wang Yi describing the situation as “crystal clear” and reiterating Beijing’s backing for dialogue.

However, despite these diplomatic moves, the war shows no immediate signs of easing, with continued violence on Iran underscoring the fragile and uncertain path toward any potential resolution.

To expound on the Iranian point of view, a well-informed Iranian political and security source reported that Tehran has formally informed Pakistan it cannot accept the 15 clauses outlined in a US proposal delivered through mediators as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The source added that proposals put forward by Steve Witkoff were not even among Iran’s priorities for discussion, indicating that Tehran does not consider the initiative a serious or credible basis for negotiations. According to the same source, this position is unlikely to change.

The US demands Iran surrender its nuclear and missile programs to halt retaliation, but Tehran rejects these coercive terms. Since the war was launched by Washington and Israel, Iran insists any resolution must respect its sovereignty and come on its own terms.