Islamic Resistance Operations Room: Heroic Confrontations Continue in Taybeh

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

The forces of the 7th Brigade 36 in the “Israeli” army deployed on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, a remotely operated bulldozer between the Mhaysibat area in Taybeh and the town of Qantara, with the aim of reconnaissance and unveiling the Islamic Resistance defensive positions. The fighters detected it and deliberately gave it time in order to lure the enemy into a well-prepared ambush.

At 18:50 on Wednesday, an armored company advanced in a column formation from the direction of Mhaysibat toward the town of Qantara in preparation for seizing it. The fighters, who had been monitoring the enemy’s movement, waited until all its vehicles entered the designated kill zone. Upon receiving the order, and with the call “O Messenger of God,” skilled gunners launched guided missiles at the middle unit of the formation, consisting of four Merkava tanks and a D9 bulldozer, striking them accurately and destroying them.

As the rear unit, consisting of four Merkava tanks, deployed a dense smoke screen to conceal its position, the resistance fighters targeted it again with guided missiles, completely destroying its readiness. They watched the tanks burn. Simultaneously with the engagement, supporting artillery units of the resistance targeted enemy battalion command positions located in the Taybeh project, Rab Thalathin, and Al-Ouwayda, as well as reinforcement forces brought in to evacuate casualties.

The occupation unit attempted to continue advancing toward the entrance of Qantara, but the resistance fighters confronted it with direct missiles, destroying a D9 bulldozer and a Merkava tank, in addition to another tank near the water reservoir. This forced enemy soldiers to abandon the remaining vehicles and attempt to evacuate the wounded and flee on foot toward the Mhaysibat area.

The fighters succeeded in thwarting the enemy’s maneuver and inflicted losses totaling 10 tanks and two D9 bulldozers. They had also foiled a similar attempt two days earlier from the town of Taybeh toward Deir Seryan, destroying 8 Merkava tanks.