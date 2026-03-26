By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, March 25, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the border village of Qaouzah, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the border village of Qaouzah, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 a.m., a Merkava tank at the border village of Qaouzah, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the border village of Qaouzah, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., a Merkava tank in the border village of Qaouzah for the second time, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. As a military helicopter attempted to land to evacuate the wounded, the fighters engaged it with an air-defense missile, forcing it to withdraw. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Shomera” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 a.m., a command headquarters near the “Yiftah” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:03 a.m., the Northern Command headquarters of the “Israeli” army – “Dado” Base – north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 a.m., “Israeli” artillery position in the settlement of “Dishon”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 a.m., “Birya” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. the fighters of the Islamic Resistance’s air defense unit confronted at 5:30 p.m., an “Israeli” warplane while it was carrying out strikes on southern Lebanon, using surface-to-air missiles and forcing it to withdraw. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the border village of Qaouzah for the third time, with three barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the border village of Naqoura, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m., and over the course of an hour and a half, concentrations of “Israeli” troops and vehicles massed in the border villages of Naqoura and Qaouzah, as well as in several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, with ten barrages totaling more than one hundred rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the border village of Qaouzah, with an offensive drone, inflicting killed and wounded among them. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the Khiyam Detention Center, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 a.m., a Merkava tank in the Taybeh Project area, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the border village of Qaouzah for the sixth time, with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Khiyam Detention Center, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 a.m., a Humvee belonging to the “Israeli” army near the hospital in the border village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established Hamamas Site south of the village of Khiyam, with a squadron of offensive drones. and after monitoring a unit of “Israeli” troops attempting to retrieve the destroyed tank in the Taybeh Project area, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 10:45 a.m., with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}