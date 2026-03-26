Don’t Be A Tool: Yemen Flags Zionist Conspiracy, Backs Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council chief reaffirmed full support for Tehran, cautioning Arab states against becoming "tools" of a "Zionist conspiracy" in the wake of US-"Israeli" aggression on Iran.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mahdi al-Mashat said Yemen stands by Iran while stressing the Islamic Republic’s right to defend itself and confront the aggressor regimes.

He further noted that the military assault against Iran was launched due to the Zionists’ “covetous” policies in the region.

Addressing Arab and Islamic countries, he said, “If you don’t help defeat the Zionist conspiracy, don’t be a tool to implement it.”

US-"Israeli" airstrikes on February 28 killed senior Iranian officials, prompting Iran to launch near-daily missile and drone strikes on "Israeli"-occupied territories and US military sites across the region.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the political bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah popular Resistance movement congratulated Iran on its successful retaliatory operations.

It said the anti-Iran attacks are aimed at empowering the "Israeli" occupation entity to achieve absolute control over the entire region.

Iran is currently fighting in defense of the region, the Islamic Ummah, and sanctities, against the front of blasphemy and rebelliousness, it pointed out.

Now, the only option is jihad [fighting for the sake of God] and Resistance against the Zionist-American enemy that only understands the language of force, it added.

Meanwhile, a report said Ansarullah stands ready to enter the battlefield in support of Iran.

"As they have stated since the first day of the unlawful aggression on February 28, Ansarullah is on full alert and ready to enter the battlefield," Tasnim News Agency reported, citing an informed source.

The resistance movement, the source added, is prepared to enter the equation by exercising control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait as an instrument of pressure targeting the aggressors.