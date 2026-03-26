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Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warning to “Israel” Fulfilled: You’ll Be Carrying Back Your Tanks

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warning to “Israel” Fulfilled: You’ll Be Carrying Back Your Tanks
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By Al-Ahed News

Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah once warned the “Israelis” that any attempt to enter South Lebanon would be met with unrelenting resistance. Confident in the Islamic Resistance and its heroic fighters, he made clear that they would confront any advancing force without hesitation.

His Eminence spoke with certainty and defiance, portraying a battlefield where every valley, every hill and every road would become a front line. His words carried both a message of deterrence and a sense of legacy, invoking Hajj Imad Mughniyeh as a symbol of enduring struggle and unwavering resolve.

 

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance ImadMughniyeh

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Last Update: 26-03-2026 Hour: 02:05 Beirut Timing

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