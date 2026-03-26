FM: Iran Doubles Down On Resistance, Rejects Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran continued steadfast Resistance against American‑"Israeli" aggression, rejecting talks or ceasefire without firm guarantees.

"At present, our policy is to continue resistance, and no negotiations have taken place," the top diplomat said in a televised interview on Wednesday.

"There are no negotiations underway," he reiterated elsewhere in his remarks, besides questioning the reliability of outside assurances.

Regional diplomatic contacts have taken place, but Tehran’s position has not changed, the official stated.

“Many foreign ministers from the region have contacted Tehran, but Iran’s position has remained ‘principled and firm.’"

"International guarantees are not 100 percent reliable," Araghchi stated in reference to reported efforts by some third countries to act as intermediaries towards ending the unlawful aggression that has prompted decisive retaliation on the part of the Islamic Republic.

"Through the inherent guarantee that we created ourselves, no one will dare again to go to war with the Iranian people,” the official added, pointing to the Iranian reprisal that has seen the country's Armed Forces launch at least 81 waves of unrelenting counterstrikes against sensitive and strategic American and “Israeli” targets throughout the region.

The foreign minister, meanwhile, asserted, "A ceasefire without guarantees is a vicious cycle that only leads to the repetition of war."

"The enemy must learn a lesson so that it never again even contemplates launching another attack, and the damages suffered by the Iranian people must be compensated," he said.

He also said recent developments had proved how allowing the United States to set up outposts inside regional territories would compromise the security of the host countries rather than contributing to their security.

"This war revealed many truths, one of them being that US bases not only failed to provide security for the host countries, but, in fact, became a source of insecurity for them," he said.

Araghchi was referencing the numerous occasions in which the Armed Forces have pummeled the US outposts in regional states such as Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan in retaliation for the aggression and the host countries' collaboration with the aggressors.

"If these countries are being struck, it is because of the presence of those bases," he said.

“My message to the countries of the region is that they must definitely distance themselves from this American-Zionist aggression against the soil and people of Iran, and separate themselves from this war."

The foreign minister also lamented some regional countries' having stated previously that they would not allow their respective soils to be used against Iran before going back on their words.

“We cannot believe that this occurred without those countries being aware of it,” he said.

Araghchi commented on the trajectory followed by the aggression as well as Iran's determined counterstrikes that have witnessed the Armed Forces fire hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles as well as attack drones against hostile objects.

The enemy failed to accomplish several of its objectives, including dividing the country, securing a swift victory, and undermining domestic cohesion.

Iran's reprisal has gone down as "a golden moment" in its history, with the country preventing two nuclear-armed aggressors from reaching their goals.

The sheer triumph of the retaliation, he added, was witnessed by the aggressors' speaking of talks with the Islamic Republic, despite urging at the beginning that Tehran had to "unconditionally surrender."

"The fact that they are now talking about negotiations is itself an admission of defeat. Weren’t they the ones talking about ‘unconditional surrender’? So why are they now mobilizing their highest-ranking officials to pursue negotiations?” Araghchi asked.

On the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has closed to enemies and their accomplices since the onset of the aggression late last month, Araghchi said the strategic waterway remained open to friendly countries.

"For some countries that we identified as our friends, we allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We allowed China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan to pass,” he said.

"There is no reason for us to allow our enemy to pass through the Strait of Hormuz."