Iranian Military Spokesman: US Regional Forces “Collapse” Under Pressure, Closely Watched

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s armed forces were closely tracking US troops across the region, a senior military spokesman said Thursday, declaring that Washington’s military structure in West Asia had rapidly collapsed under resistance pressure.

In a televised interview, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi condemned US military adventurism, saying American forces had been driven from bases to civilian hotels in a bid to shield themselves under civilian cover amid Iran’s response to ongoing aggression.

“The Americans, who once relied on their military bases to establish a presence, are now hiding in hotels and relying on civilian areas as a protective shield,” Shekarchi said, calling it a “humiliating retreat” and proof of their inability to defend themselves.

He added that US forces could no longer sustain a presence across parts of West Asia, saying, “we have dismantled 17 US bases,” and that Washington had failed to protect its troops or installations, dealing a major blow to its credibility.

The spokesman said the June 12-day war had driven a major shift in Iran’s military doctrine, moving from defense to offense. “Following the 12-day war, we changed our defensive doctrine to an offensive one,” Shekarchi said.

He stressed the policy was aimed at confronting aggression, not initiating it, adding that any attacker would be struck “until it is destroyed,” and that Iran would “not relent until victory” and the aggressors are punished, removing the shadow of war for good.

The general also emphasized that Iran’s military doctrine is strictly focused on responding to aggression and that Tehran does not seek to engage in unnecessary conflict.

However, he stressed that Iran's resolve would not falter in the face of continued foreign interference. "If they attack us, we will retaliate with everything we have," he stated.

Despite the ongoing US-"Israeli" terrorist war, Shekarchi made it clear that even if the hostilities were to cease, Iran’s conditions for peace would have to be met.

He said the conditions set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, were non-negotiable, declaring, “The Strait of Hormuz will never return to the way it was before… we have set four conditions, and until they are met, we will not leave the Americans alone.”

Shekarchi added that Iran’s security would not be compromised, warning the US had “lost its grip” and that its F-35s and regional bases would no longer be safe, stressing Iran was ready to strike “wherever the threat originates.”

Shekarchi cited heavy losses among US and “Israeli” forces, saying between 600 and 800 American troops were killed and nearly 5,000 wounded, while “Israeli” sources reported 1,321 soldiers killed in Iranian retaliatory strikes, figures he said were likely understated.

He added that early in the war Iran struck a hotel where US troops were hiding, leaving 160 killed or wounded, and said such operations had inflicted mounting casualties and significant damage on "Israeli" military and industrial infrastructure.

“'Israeli' defense systems, including their air defense and military centers, have been completely destroyed,” Shekarchi said. “Even their most advanced facilities have been targeted, and the impact has been devastating.”

The military spokesman emphasized that Iran had maintained the initiative throughout the war, stressing it had been “on the offensive from the beginning” and would continue leading the fight until its objectives were achieved. He added that advanced capabilities, including air defense systems, had strengthened Iran’s position and continued to improve daily.

He also urged regional countries to stop hosting US forces, warning that any state allowing attacks on Iran from its territory would face consequences, while emphasizing that Iran’s actions are aimed at defending sovereignty and regional security, not targeting civilians.

Shekarchi said Washington was seeking an “honorable” exit despite having already failed, warning that the longer US forces remained, the weaker they became, with even NATO allies refusing to join the war. He added that mounting costs and setbacks were exposing the decline of US power.

He stressed Iran’s resilience, saying the economy had held firm and public resolve had only strengthened, while warning that Tehran would not back down, vowing to continue the fight until US and “Israeli” forces withdraw and its conditions are met.