Pezeshkian: Muslim Nations Must Stop Enemies Sowing Division And War

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Muslim nations to remain united and block enemy attempts to sow division and escalate the US- and "Israeli"-led war in West Asia.

In a telephone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday night, President Pezeshkian described Iran’s strikes on US military bases and centers in the region as a natural and legitimate response to the source of the aggressions against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian president expressed appreciation for the principled and valuable positions of the Malaysian government and people in condemning the illegal and inhuman US-Zionist aggression against Iran.

Pezeshkian stressed that Muslim countries must not allow the enemies of the Islamic world to take advantage of this issue to sow discord and ignite the flames of war across the region.

Reaffirming Iran’s longstanding policy, the president emphasized that the Islamic Republic has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons — a fact repeatedly confirmed by numerous reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

He dismissed Western claims of Iranian nuclear ambitions as a fabricated pretext used by the aggressors to justify their illegal and inhumane assault on Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We seek a complete end to the war and the restoration of security and tranquility in the region,” Pezeshkian stated, expressing hope that brotherly and Muslim countries would join efforts to save West Asia from the disaster that the enemies are seeking to impose.

During the call, the Malaysian prime minister extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and a number of senior Iranian commanders, officials, and civilians martyred in the US-"Israeli" aggression.

He expressed full solidarity with Iran, highlighting a Malaysian parliamentary resolution condemning US and "Israeli" aggression, reaffirming Malaysia’s opposition to violations of Iran’s sovereignty, and supporting Iran’s call to end the war and prevent further attacks.

He voiced deep concern over the rising tensions in West Asia and stressed the urgent need for diplomatic initiatives by Islamic countries to restore stability and security in the region.

The conversation comes as Iran continues its defense against US-"Israeli" aggression, urging Muslim unity while striking enemy bases and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to adversary tankers.