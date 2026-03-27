Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Former UK Intelligence Chief: Iran Is Winning The War

Former UK Intelligence Chief: Iran Is Winning The War
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Former head of the British intelligence agency [MI6], Alex Younger, said that Iran is now achieving victory in the war.

The former intelligence official said that the “Control of the Strait of Hormuz has given Iran the upper hand in this war, and Iran has proactively escalated tensions horizontally by launching missiles at US bases in Gulf countries and exerting pressure on America through these operations.”

Younger went on to say that “They [the Iranians] understood the importance of the energy war, threatened the Strait, and turned the confrontation into a global one, giving them a strategic weapon.”

He further emphasized that although Iran was initially the weaker party, it has skillfully managed the game.

 “As an MI6 officer, I must reluctantly acknowledge that Iran is now winning the war,” he concluded.

 

Iran strait of hormuz UnitedStates UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
Former UK Intelligence Chief: Iran Is Winning The War

Former UK Intelligence Chief: Iran Is Winning The War

14 hours ago
Peter Mandelson Freed on Bail Amid UK Probe Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Peter Mandelson Freed on Bail Amid UK Probe Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

one month ago
UK Rejects US Request To Use Bases For Iran Strike

UK Rejects US Request To Use Bases For Iran Strike

one month ago
Epstein-Linked Prince Andrew Released, Probe Still Active

Epstein-Linked Prince Andrew Released, Probe Still Active

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 27-03-2026 Hour: 10:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot