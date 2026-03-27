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Former UK Intelligence Chief: Iran Is Winning The War
By Staff
Former head of the British intelligence agency [MI6], Alex Younger, said that Iran is now achieving victory in the war.
The former intelligence official said that the “Control of the Strait of Hormuz has given Iran the upper hand in this war, and Iran has proactively escalated tensions horizontally by launching missiles at US bases in Gulf countries and exerting pressure on America through these operations.”
Younger went on to say that “They [the Iranians] understood the importance of the energy war, threatened the Strait, and turned the confrontation into a global one, giving them a strategic weapon.”
He further emphasized that although Iran was initially the weaker party, it has skillfully managed the game.
“As an MI6 officer, I must reluctantly acknowledge that Iran is now winning the war,” he concluded.
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