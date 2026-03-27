Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen Fully Armed In Solidarity With Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah Revolutionary Movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi vowed that Yemen is fully prepared to confront the ongoing unprovoked US-"Israeli" aggression against Iran, employing all available means to support the Islamic Republic.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Sayyed al-Houthi said that “Yemen cannot remain neutral or silent and will do everything to confront the Zionist project in the West Asia region.”

“Iran was the only country which fully supported the Yemenis against the repeated US and 'Israeli' aggressions,” he added.

He further emphasized that “the Yemeni stance against the US and 'Israel' is clear and transparent and is not directed against any Muslim nation.”

“We have no hostile intentions against any Islamic country.”

Sayyed al-Houthi further emphasized that the ongoing US-"Israeli" aggression against Iran was “illegitimate and has no justification.”

The US and "Israel" are seeking to change and alter the map of West Asia in order to implement their vicious plot of the so-called “Greater 'Israel',” the Yemeni leader said.

Sayyed al-Houthi went on to say that "Israeli" plots were also directed against all Arab states of the Gulf region, stressing, “Nothing good will come out of helping the 'Israeli' enemy.”

Some Arab states have objected to Iran’s legitimate response, the Yemeni leader said, adding, “It is unfortunate and a source of sorrow that some regional states have economically and militarily facilitated the US and 'Israeli' aggression."

Sayyed al-Houthi strongly denounced some Arab media for insulting the "Axis of Resistance" despite "Israel’s" brutal aggression against Palestinians. He denounced regimes and outlets that deny Hezbollah’s right to defend Lebanon against "Israeli" attacks.

The Yemeni leader concluded by saying that the administration of US President Donald Trump launched the aggression against Iran to protect "Israeli" interests and was not concerned at all about the rising energy prices and food inflation worldwide.

The remarks came as Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said it was ready to strike key US and “Israeli” vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Tehran. “We stood fully militarily ready with all options… We were monitoring developments and would act at the suitable time,” an Ansarullah leader said.

“Until then, Iran had been doing well and defeating the enemy every day… If anything contrary happened, we could reassess.” Media reports indicated that Iran could open a new front in the Bab al-Mandab Strait if its territory or islands were attacked.

The US and "Israel" launched an unprovoked attack on Iran on February 28, striking civilian and military sites alike, which UN experts have condemned as blatant violations of international law.