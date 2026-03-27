Poll: Trump’s Iran Invasion Plans Could Threaten His Presidency

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is facing escalating political risk as polls revealed widespread domestic oppositionto a ground invasion in the US-"Israeli" war on Iran.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Wednesday found that while 63% of Republicans support airstrikes targeting Iran, only 20% favor sending US troops on the ground.

That translates to roughly two in ten Republican voters, including segments of Trump’s base, backing a ground deployment.

Among the broader population in the United States, opposition to Trump's increasingly aggressive stances is even more pronounced. According to the AP poll, 62% oppose deploying US military forces against Iran.

“Trump still has deep support among Republicans,” the poll noted, but he “risks frustrating his voters” if a war on Iran drags on. Polls show broad opposition: 68–74% oppose US troop involvement.

The data indicate many Americans fear a prolonged US-"Israeli" war with Iran and oppose broader involvement due to economic and military costs, while reports suggest the Trump administration sees the conflict as failing its goals.

The implications for Trump’s presidency are significant: 62% of voters disapprove of him overall and 64% disapprove of his handling of Iran, while support for ground troops is weak.

As Trump voter Donnie Beson said, “Come on, Trump. Worry about us. We’re in a billion-dollar-a-day war. It’s like, ‘Man, you forgot about the other stuff, and you got to take care of that first,’” reflecting broader concerns that costly foreign conflicts could overshadow domestic priorities.