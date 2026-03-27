Riyadh Urges US To Ramp Up Strikes On Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A Saudi intelligence source told the Guardian that Riyadh has pressed the United States to intensify operations against Iran, while also considering direct involvement in the conflict.

Riyadh's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman reportedly told US President Donald Trump not to cut short the war, describing the US‑"Israeli" war as a “historic opportunity” to reshape the region.

The Saudi source emphasized to The Guardian that Riyadh is seeking not only continuation, but intensification of the US war on Iran. Trump appeared to confirm the crown prince’s support, telling reporters on Tuesday, “Yeah, he’s a warrior. He’s fighting with us.”

So far, Saudi Arabia has not deployed its own forces directly, but has allowed the US to use its airspace for strikes on Iran. Analysts say the kingdom might act militarily if ongoing peace efforts fail or if Iran escalates further, which will prompt the US-"Israeli" war on Iran to turn into a full-blown regional war.

Iran has launched retaliatory strikes on US bases and Gulf interests, while in January, bin Salman told Iranian President Pezeshkian, “Saudi Arabia does not accept any aggression…against Iran,” and affirmed the kingdom’s “readiness for any joint cooperation…to establish peace and sustainable security.”

Since the beginning of the US-"Israeli" war on Iran, Riyadh has switched its tone, allowing US bases use of its airspace for the aggression on Iran, and has used its air defense capabilities to take down Iranian projectiles heading towards US assets.