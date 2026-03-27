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Leadership Vacuum at Netanyahu’s Office

Leadership Vacuum at Netanyahu’s Office
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Critical leadership positions in the Zionist Prime Minister’s Office remain unfilled, raising questions about the "Israeli" occupation entity’s ability to manage security and strategic decisions effectively.

The office currently lacks a Chief of Staff, National Security Council head, and official spokesperson. With the Military Secretary set to become "Mossad" chief and the Director-General acting as caretaker, "Israel" faces a critical decision-making vacuum at a time of escalating regional tensions, exposing the entity to strategic paralysis and heightened vulnerability.

 

Leadership Vacuum at Netanyahu’s Office

Israel zionist entity IsraeliOccupation

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