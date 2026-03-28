Yemen Enters Regional Battle against US-“Israeli” Aggression: Ballistic Missiles Launched

By Staff

Yemen's Armed Forces have carried out their first military operation since announcing readiness for direct military intervention in the ongoing US- “Israeli” war on the Axis of Resistance, targeting military sites in southern occupied Palestine with a salvo of ballistic missiles.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the operation on Saturday, stating that ballistic missiles struck “sensitive military objectives belonging to the ‘Israeli’ enemy in southern occupied Palestine.”

Saree said the operation coincided with ongoing resistance operations by fighters in Iran and Lebanon, stressing that it “successfully achieved its intended objectives.”

He affirmed that operations would continue “until the declared goals are met and until the aggression ceases across all fronts of the resistance.”

Earlier this morning, “Israeli” media had reported missiles launched from Yemen toward the southern occupied territories, with sirens sounding in “Eilat”, the Wadi Araba region, and Al-Naqab.

The strike follows a Friday warning from Saree that the Yemeni Armed Forces were prepared for direct military intervention should certain red lines be crossed.

He named three specific triggers: the formation of additional alliances alongside the US and “Israel” against Iran or Axis of Resistance states; the use of the Red Sea as a platform for hostile military operations against Iran or any Muslim country; and the continued escalation of the US-“Israeli” aggression.

Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi had warned Thursday that the US and “Israel” are advancing a “scheme to reshape the Middle East and establish the so-called Greater ‘Israel’,” stressing that Yemen is "not neutral" but stands with the Islamic nation.

Sayyed Al-Houthi affirmed that any developments requiring a military response would be met with full readiness, as in previous rounds, while reiterating that Yemen's military activity targets only US and “Israeli” objectives, not Muslim-majority states or civilian populations.