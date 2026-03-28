Iran Plans to Charge Vessels Planning Pass Through Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian is preparing legislation to implement formal tolls on ships seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Lawmakers said the move is designed to assert Tehran’s “sovereignty, control and oversight” over the passage, building on a system of temporary fees applied since late February, according to Iranian media outlets.

Since the onset of the US-“Israeli” war on Iran on February 28, Iranian authorities have restricted vessel movements, requiring ships to obtain approval before passing through the strait.

The toll legislation comes as the strait remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime routes. Iran has warned that unauthorized vessels linked to the US and “Israeli” aggression on the Islamic Republic, attempting to transit the waterway, would face “severe action,” with the Islamic Revolution Guards recently turning back multiple container ships.

US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran’s power infrastructure if the Strait remains closed. US attempts to organize international naval escorts in an attempt to negate Iran's sovereignty over the passage have yet to succeed.

Tehran made clear that “nonhostile” ships may pass safely if authorized, and fees would be applied for guaranteed transit.

Approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Disruptions from the toll system and ongoing military actions have contributed to higher global fuel prices, reinforcing Iran’s strategic leverage in the conflict.

The new framework signals Tehran’s intent to use its control over its waterway to regulate access systematically, rather than relying on ad hoc measures, while simultaneously sending a message to the US and “Israel” about the country’s ability to control this key energy corridor.