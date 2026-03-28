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IRG: Scores of US Soldiers Slain as Tactical Vessels Targeted in Gulf

IRG: Scores of US Soldiers Slain as Tactical Vessels Targeted in Gulf
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By Staff, Agencies 

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has announced the targeting of six tactical vessels operated by the terrorist US military in the Gulf waters, leaving a large number of American forces killed in the process.

“In continuation of the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the IRG naval units conducted a hybrid operation against US and “Israeli” terrorists deployed in Al-Shoyoukh Port as well as Dubai’s coasts and port, hitting downhearted American troops and their tactical hardware precisely,” the public relations department of the IRG said in a statement on Friday.

The statement noted that six US landing craft utility [LCU] were struck in the operation, which was carried out using homegrown ballistic missiles, such as Qadr 380 cruise missiles.

“Given field reports, three of the combat vessels sank after the [retaliatory] strikes, whilst the rest are aflame,” the IRG further noted.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] announced in a statement that it has successfully destroyed a number of refueling vehicles and the logistical support fleet belonging to the “terrorist” US military at the Al-Kharj base.

In the meantime, kamikaze drones were employed to launch operations against the gathering centers of the US drone unit personnel on the coasts and one of the hotels in Dubai.

“During the operation, a large number of American terrorists were killed, and tactical vessels sunk,” the statement said.

Israel UAE dubai UnitedStates

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