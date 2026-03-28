CNN: Iran-Linked Hackers Breached FBI Director Patel’s Personal Emails

By Staff, Agencies

CNN revealed that hackers connected to the Iranian government accessed FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email and posted materials - including photos and documents - taken from his account.

The hackers have published a series of photos of Patel from before he became FBI director that they were stolen from his personal email account. A source familiar with the incident confirmed the images’ authenticity.

The stolen emails appear to date from around 2011 to 2022 and appear to include personal, business and travel correspondence that Patel had with various contacts, according to a preliminary CNN review of the files with the help of an independent cybersecurity researcher.

The FBI has confirmed the breach and said no government information was obtained. The FBI is offering a $10 million reward for information that leads to the identification for the “Handala Hack Team,” a group the FBI says has frequently targeted US government officials.

“The FBI is aware of ‘malicious’ actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information, and we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity,” a statement from the FBI said in part. “Consistent with President Trump’s Cyber Strategy for America, the FBI will continue to pursue the actors responsible, support victims, and share actionable intelligence in defense of networks.”