Iran to US: Region to Be A Graveyard for Your Troops

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that its armed forces had identified and struck two locations where US soldiers were hiding.

According to the statement, more than 400 individuals were present at the first location and over 100 at the second, both in Dubai.

Spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said that both sites were targeted using precision missiles and drones, resulting in heavy casualties.

He further added that ambulances have spent hours transporting dead and wounded US commanders and soldiers from the targeted areas.

In the same statement, the spokesperson warned the US leadership, including Donald Trump, that the region would become “a graveyard” for US troops.