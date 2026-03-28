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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 26, 2026
folder_openLebanon access_time 27 minutes ago
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By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, March 26, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people:
- and in response to the enemy’s continued targeting of civilians, forced displacement and brutal destruction of buildings, residential areas and civilian infrastructure, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 a.m., the “Israeli” Ministry of War headquarters [the “Kirya”] in central “Tel Aviv”, and the Dolphin Barracks of the Military Intelligence Division north of “Tel Aviv”, with a number of high-grade missiles.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 a.m., a Merkava tank near the Deir Seryan reservoir, scoring a direct hit.
- and during an attempt by an “Israeli” army force to advance toward the village of Deir Seryan, the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged it at 2:20 a.m., with light and medium weapons. They also targeted a Merkava tank near the reservoir with a direct missile strike, scoring confirmed hits. The clashes continue as of the release of this statement.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 a.m., a Merkava tank at the Taybeh–Qantara road, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
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