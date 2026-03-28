By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, March 27, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in Khallet Al-Ain area in the border village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in Khallet Al-Ain area in the border village of Qantara for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the square of the border village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. and after observing the advance of an “Israeli” force at Khallet Al-Jawar in the village of Beit Lif, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 12:15 a.m., with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the cemetery of the border village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the reservoir in the border village of Debel, with a barrage of rockets. and during the confrontation by the Islamic Resistance fighters at 2:00 p.m., with an “Israeli” force advancing along the Taybeh–Qantara road in southern Lebanon, they detonated improvised explosive devices on “Israeli” vehicles and soldiers. the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 2:50 p.m., improvised explosive devices on “Israeli” vehicles in Deir Seryan village in southern Lebanon, causing confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}