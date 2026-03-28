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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 27, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 27, 2026
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By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, March 27, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in Khallet Al-Ain area in the border village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in Khallet Al-Ain area in the border village of Qantara for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the square of the border village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets.
  4. and after observing the advance of an “Israeli” force at Khallet Al-Jawar in the village of Beit Lif, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 12:15 a.m., with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the cemetery of the border village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the reservoir in the border village of Debel, with a barrage of rockets.
  7. and during the confrontation by the Islamic Resistance fighters at 2:00 p.m., with an “Israeli” force advancing along the Taybeh–Qantara road in southern Lebanon, they detonated improvised explosive devices on “Israeli” vehicles and soldiers.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 2:50 p.m., improvised explosive devices on “Israeli” vehicles in Deir Seryan village in southern Lebanon, causing confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 28-03-2026 Hour: 03:38 Beirut Timing

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