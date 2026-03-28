Two Lebanese Journalists Martyred in ’Israeli’ Car Strike While Reporting War

By Staff, Agencies

Two Lebanese pro-Resistance journalists and a cameraman were martyred when an "Israeli" drone struck their car near Jezzine in southern Lebanon, firing at least four missiles, according to local media.

Local sources initially identified the martyrs as Fatima Fatouni, a correspondent for the Beirut-based and pan-Arab al-Mayadeen television news channel, and Ali Shoaib, a journalist for al-Manar television channel affiliated with the Hezbollah Resistance movement.

The sources later named the third martyr as cameraman Mohammad Fatouni.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was quick to vehemently denounce the deadly aerial assault, vowing that the Beirut government will confront the ongoing "Israeli" aggression, and will explore all available channels to stop the onslaught against the Lebanese territories.

For his part, Lebanese Information Minister Bol al-Maqras condemned in the strongest terms the incident as a war crime against journalists and members of the press.

He stressed that Lebanese authorities had earlier notified the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] of repeated "Israeli" attacks on journalists, rescue teams and medical personnel.

The Palestinian Resistance factions also condemned the lethal "Israeli" drone strike.

The Gaza-based Hamas Resistance movement said the attack attests to the criminal behavior of the occupying "Israeli" entity against journalists.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in Beirut denounced the latest "Israeli" drone strike, stating that the horrendous crimes of the Zionist entity have this time targeted Lebanese media outlets and resulted in the martyrdom of members of the press.

"This vicious attack comes amid the aggressors' failure to obtain any achievements in the battlefield, and their desperate attempts to silence the voice of truth and those which document their atrocities, and expose their hollow claims," the statement read.

The Iranian diplomatic mission extended its deepest condolences to Lebanon and the Arab nation's news outlets over the tragic incident.

The attack came hours after Hezbollah carried out over 100 operations against "Israeli" occupation forces in a single day, defending Lebanon and its sovereignty.