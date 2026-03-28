Trump’s Energy Strike Pause Sparks Questions

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump claimed a second delay in planned attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure, granting an additional 10 days before potential strikes, as the US-"Israeli" war against Iran enters its fourth week.

The delay centers on a previous threat of “obliterating” Iran’s energy facilities, a step that could significantly intensify the war and trigger broader regional consequences.

While American officials and international political analysts state that this pause in attacks is a means to open up the chance for peace talks, others have raised questions over Washington's broader strategy, BBC reported.

“There is a lot of smoke and mirrors,” one diplomat said. “There is scepticism that a trusted channel of communication that can bear some load will emerge.”

Trump has nevertheless maintained that talks are progressing, presenting the pause as an opportunity to pursue a political resolution.

Iranian officials, on the other hand, have repeatedly denied the existence of talks between Tehran and Washington, with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf stating that these talks of a 10-day pause are Trump's attempt to influence the oil market.

At the same time, the alleged delay provides the US with additional time to reinforce its military posture in the region. Thousands of troops are reportedly being deployed, including Marines from Japan and paratroopers from California, with further reinforcements under consideration.

This buildup suggests that the claimed pause is set to serve as a means for Washington to expand its military options, allowing for potential escalation under the guise of diplomatic efforts.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran, with military operations ongoing and Iran asserting control over this vital global energy route.