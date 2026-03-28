MP: Hezbollah Most Committed To Thwarting ‘Israeli’ Division Plans

By Staff, Agencies

Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi said the "Israeli" enemy is trying to negotiate under fire to gain the upper hand.

Al-Moussawi noted that “there is a deliberate attempt to mislead public opinion, while the central issue today lies in the flawed decision taken on 2 March against the Resistance.”

He continued, “It is unacceptable for anyone in a position of responsibility to lack national resolve and yield to external dictates,” stressing that officials must rise to a level commensurate with the patriotism of the Lebanese people.

Addressing the decision to withdraw the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador in Beirut, al-Moussawi said there is no justification for the move, praised Hezbollah’s responsible conduct during the government crisis, and reaffirmed its commitment to foiling "Israeli" attempts to sow division.

On his part, Lebanese MP Hassan Ezzeddine, of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, said the Resistance’s initiative aims to halt "Israeli" aggression and safeguard the population.

Ezzeddine further stressed, "The Resistance will not allow the enemy to impose control or enter any town or area," noting that its steadfast presence has achieved what diplomacy could not over 18 years, while some factions align with the "Israeli" project.

He also rejected the prospect of direct talks with the "Israeli" occupation, noting that “there is no clear framework under which Lebanon could enter into such talks.”

The Lebanese MP further stated that Hezbollah has denied carrying out any activities in Arab countries, emphasizing that the Resistance maintains positive relations with many of them.

Addressing the government’s decision regarding the Iranian ambassador, Ezzeddine described the move to expel him as a “grave mistake that cannot be justified.”

He also characterized recent Lebanese government decisions concerning the disarmament of the Resistance as a “serious misstep".

This comes amid continued "Israeli" aggression in Lebanon, targeting civilians, paramedics, and journalists, while the Resistance defends the country, engaging invading forces and striking their positions since March 2.