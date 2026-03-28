‘Israeli’ Regional Chief Denounces ‘Hezbollah is Deterred’ Claim As A ‘Lie’

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, Assaf Langelvan, said the region’s industrial and business sector "has been shut down and reopened five times," describing the situation as a source of "deep disappointment."

Langelvan told "Israeli" Channel 12, “Our feelings are very harsh. We thought we had returned a year ago, specifically during Passover, to normal life, to reconstruction and prosperity, but we have gone back to war.”

He continued, “We returned because we were promised that Hezbollah had been deterred, but we now find ourselves in a very difficult week.”

"Israeli" media reported a sharp escalation in Hezbollah missile and drone attacks, prompting thousands of northern settlers to flee amid growing distrust in the occupation entity.

Consequently, many have relocated south in a “silent migration”, as residents express frustration over the perceived failure of official security assurances.”

Notably, “Kiryat Shmona" is described as a "ghost town", with some 20,000 settlers fleeing since the war began and only 5,000 remaining after the latest escalation. Settlers say air raid sirens often lag behind attacks, exposing settlers to danger.

Local officials have sharply criticized the entity, with the head of Margaliot’s council accusing authorities of targeting northern settlers instead of Hezbollah. "Kiryat Shmona’s" mayor warned the settlement risks being effectively lost, calling it a potential first in "Israeli" history.

Zionist Prime Minister Netanyahu urged northern settlers not to flee, but confidence in official assurances is waning as settelrs stay confined to fortified areas under near-constant fire.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues launching attacks, with around 100 missiles hitting "Nahariya", and is expected to persist unless a formal ceasefire is agreed.