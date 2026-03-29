War of Attrition: Mounting Losses Challenge ’Israel’s’ Military Edge

Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents reported operational and structural losses sustained by "Israeli" occupation forces between March 2 and March 28, 2026. It visualizes how combat assets, defensive systems, and infrastructure were affected during this period.

March 2026 highlights a shift to a grinding war of attrition, where sustained exchanges are straining "Israeli" military resources, finances, and internal stability. Despite advanced capabilities and external backing, operations have struggled to achieve lasting security outcomes, as expanding fronts and persistent asymmetric pressure increasingly make endurance, not superiority, the decisive factor.





