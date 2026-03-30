Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Explicit Stance of Nation on Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has expressed his gratitude to Iraq’s religious authority and nation for their “explicit” stance on the unlawful war by the United States and the “Israeli” against the Islamic Republic.

In a message on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei commended support of top Iraqi religious clerics and nation for Iran in the face of the US-“Israeli” war of aggression, which began on February 28 by assassinating then-Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders.

Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Ale Sadeq handed over the Leader’s message to Head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Shaikh Humam Hamoudi.

In a statement, which was read out during the Eid al-Fitr prayers on March 21, the top Muslim Shia cleric in Iraq, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, strongly condemned the ongoing US-“Israeli” aggression on Iran.

Iraqi Sunni clerics swear allegiance to the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Ayatollah Sistani said in the statement that the flames of fire were raging over homes in Iran and Lebanon while the two Muslim countries were under military aggression.

“We use the strongest words to condemn this oppressive war and call on all Muslims and freedom-seekers of the world to condemn it and show solidarity with the oppressed nations of Iran and Lebanon,” the statement said.

Ayatollah Sistani, a source of emulation for tens of millions of Shias in Iraq and around the world, also called on influential countries and actors in the world as well as Muslim states to do their utmost to help stop the aggression.

Meanwhile, following Ayatollah Sisitani’s call for providing aid to the Iranian and Lebanese nations, the first convoy of the Iraqi people’s help was sent to Iran.