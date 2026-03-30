Trump: US Could Capture Iran’s Kharg Island to Take the Oil

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is not ruling out the possibility of American forces seizing Iran’s key energy export hub on Kharg Island in order to take control of the Islamic Republic’s oil exports, he said in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday.

Trump claimed his “preference” would be for Washington to control Tehran’s oil industry and exports indefinitely, as it did in Venezuela following a military raid in January.

“To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘Why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” Trump said.

“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump added, noting that such a move would also mean US forces would have to “be there for a while.”

The US Department of War has been amassing forces in the region, fueling speculation about a potential ground operation. Officials in Tehran said Iranian forces were “waiting” for American troops and dared them to “come closer,” accusing the US of secretly planning an invasion while talking about negotiations.

Iran has also reportedly reinforced Kharg Island’s defenses with mines, man-portable air-defense systems, and FPV drone units, although Trump dismissed the possibility that Tehran could put up a fierce fight.

“I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it [Kharg Island] very easily,” he claimed.