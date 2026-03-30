Pezeshkian: US Public Rejects ‘Israel’ First Agenda

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said widespread turnout in the “No Kings” protests across the United States reflects growing public anger over the country’s “’Israel’ First” policy.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Pezeshkian said AI experts in the US should make President Donald Trump aware of the reality of the American people participating in the “No Kings” protests.

“The American people are angry about 'Israel' First,” he added.

The Iranian president emphasized that people in the United States are also “tired of 'Israeli' kings ruling over American democracy.”

Millions of people on Saturday joined “No Kings” protests across all 50 states in the US and in Europe against Trump’s bullying and illegal policies.

They also condemned the US president’s warmongering policies and the country’s participation in a large-scale war against Iran, now in its fifth week.

In parallel, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also addressed the Americans in a post on his X account on Sunday, saying, “Welcome to the party we started 47 years ago, No kings.”

“This is the people of Iran, and we approve this message,” he added.