Iran’s Oil Profits Surge Twofold During US-’Israeli’ War

By Staff, Agencies

As the US and its allies intensify war and sanctions to pressure Iran, Tehran is turning the confrontation into a strategic edge: five weeks in, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have choked a significant share of global oil flows, squeezing Gulf rivals while boosting Iran’s revenues.

According to a report by The Economist on Sunday, Iran is now earning nearly twice as much daily from oil exports as it did before February 28. The Islamic Republic proves that resilience, strategy, and popular support can outmatch imperialist threats.

Despite attempts to obscure Iran’s trade, sources confirm Tehran is exporting 2.4–2.8 million barrels per day, including 1.5–1.8 million barrels of crude. Prices have surged as global supplies dwindle.

Far from being paralyzed by war, Iran’s oil machine has adapted to continue its operations and safeguard revenue in deep Asian reserves.

According to the report, for its part, China takes over 90% of Iran’s oil—mostly via small “teapot” refineries now paying near-Brent prices—pushing Iranian crude from discounted sales to premium revenues despite ongoing pressure.

In a related development, on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urged caution regarding pre-market "news", describing it as a deliberate setup designed to mislead investors and generate profits.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf stated: "Heads-up: Pre-market so-called “news” or “Truth” is often just a setup for profit-taking. Basically, it’s a reverse indicator".

He added: "Do the opposite: If they pump it, short it. If they dump it, go long".

Ghalibaf concluded his post by saying: "See something tomorrow? You know the drill".

His remarks come amid rising energy prices and fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 million barrels of oil pass daily, at a time when Iran is restricting navigation in it in response to the ongoing US-"Israeli" aggression for about a month.