Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

UN Peacekeepers Targeted: One Dead, One Injured in South Lebanon

UN Peacekeepers Targeted: One Dead, One Injured in South Lebanon
folder_openInternational News access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A UN peacekeeper was killed and another critically wounded when a projectile hit a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon on Sunday night, the United Nations mission confirmed Monday.

The explosion occurred near Adchit al-Qusayr in the Marjayoun district, targeting the headquarters of the Indonesian contingent serving with UNIFIL, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency [NNA].

The UNIFIL confirmed the loss in a post on X: This incident marks a serious escalation in "Israeli" artillery attacks on South Lebanon, highlighting the dangers faced by peacekeepers in the region.

UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have seen a marked rise in “aggressive behavior” by "Israeli" occupation forces over the past year, including drone-dropped grenades and machine-gun attacks.

The United Nations mission emphasized that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers constitute “grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701” and may amount to war crimes.

Comparatively, a UN inquiry found that “Israeli” tank fire hit a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon on March 6, wounding Ghanaian soldiers and underscoring rising risks for peacekeepers amid escalating “Israeli” operations.

According to Reuters, preliminary UNIFIL findings show three 120mm shells fired from an "Israeli" battle tank hit the al-Qawzah base within five minutes, indicating deliberate fire.

“'Israeli' involvement…is undeniable,” a source told Reuters, noting the base’s coordinates were known to all parties.

Israel UNIFIL Lebanon iof zionist aggression peacekeeping forces UnitedStates SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
UN Peacekeepers Targeted: One Dead, One Injured in South Lebanon

UN Peacekeepers Targeted: One Dead, One Injured in South Lebanon

8 hours ago
Russia, China: Hormuz Resolution Starts With Ending War On Iran

Russia, China: Hormuz Resolution Starts With Ending War On Iran

7 days ago
Trump Catches Japanese PM off Guard with Surprise Pearl Harbor Remark

Trump Catches Japanese PM off Guard with Surprise Pearl Harbor Remark

10 days ago
Oil Tops $100 Amid US-“Israeli” Attacks on Iran; Global Markets Plunge

Oil Tops $100 Amid US-“Israeli” Attacks on Iran; Global Markets Plunge

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 30-03-2026 Hour: 09:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot