UN Peacekeepers Targeted: One Dead, One Injured in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

A UN peacekeeper was killed and another critically wounded when a projectile hit a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon on Sunday night, the United Nations mission confirmed Monday.

The explosion occurred near Adchit al-Qusayr in the Marjayoun district, targeting the headquarters of the Indonesian contingent serving with UNIFIL, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency [NNA].

The UNIFIL confirmed the loss in a post on X: This incident marks a serious escalation in "Israeli" artillery attacks on South Lebanon, highlighting the dangers faced by peacekeepers in the region.

UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have seen a marked rise in “aggressive behavior” by "Israeli" occupation forces over the past year, including drone-dropped grenades and machine-gun attacks.

The United Nations mission emphasized that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers constitute “grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701” and may amount to war crimes.

Comparatively, a UN inquiry found that “Israeli” tank fire hit a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon on March 6, wounding Ghanaian soldiers and underscoring rising risks for peacekeepers amid escalating “Israeli” operations.

According to Reuters, preliminary UNIFIL findings show three 120‑mm shells fired from an "Israeli" battle tank hit the al-Qawzah base within five minutes, indicating deliberate fire.

“'Israeli' involvement…is undeniable,” a source told Reuters, noting the base’s coordinates were known to all parties.