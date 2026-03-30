IRG: Navy Chief Admiral Alireza Tangsiri Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced Monday the martyrdom of its Navy Chief, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, claimed in the US‑"Israeli" aggression on Iran.

According to the IRG, Admiral Tangsiri was overseeing efforts to reorganize and reinforce forces and bolstering defensive positions across islands and coastal areas targeted by hostile forces when he was severely injured in an enemy attack.

The statement stressed that his injuries and martyrdom followed significant Iranian operations that resulted in the destruction of key enemy infrastructure and the downing of a US fighter jet.

Martyr Alireza Tangsiri fought in the Iran-Iraq war and rose through the IRG ranks, becoming Navy commander in 2018 and advancing unconventional weapons to strengthen Iran’s defenses in the Gulf.

Tangsiri supervised the IRG Navy’s cruise missile and armed drone programs and backed fast, highly maneuverable boats to defend Iran’s waters and evade modern warships.

Last week, Tangsiri warned on X that Iran had “prepared graves across all Iranian islands for the aggressors” and cautioned that any attack on Kharg Island could trigger even greater disruptions to global energy and oil prices, citing the Strait of Hormuz closure as a benchmark.