Beirut and South Lebanon Hit by IOF Strikes, 5 Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation resumed its aggression on Beirut's Southern Suburb, intensifying its war on Lebanon with threats directed at densely populated areas, including Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Burj Al-Barajneh, Tahwitat Al-Ghadeer, and Chiyah.

Soon after, an "Israeli" airstrike reportedly targeted the neighborhood of Bir al-Abed, while another hit near al-Rihab in the Southern Suburb, striking a residential building.

"Israel's" crimes in South Lebanon

In South Lebanon, "Israeli" attacks targeted civilian homes and neighborhoods, with airstrikes on houses in Naqoura, Yater, and Shaqra, the latter resulting in five martyrs. Artillery also hit Maroun Al-Ras, Yaroun, and Bint Jbeil, while Arnoun in the Nabatieh district was similarly struck.

Moreover, the United Nations confirmed Monday that one peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured in a projectile strike on a UNIFIL position near Adchit al-Qusayr, targeting the Indonesian contingent.

UNIFIL shared the news on X, stating, “No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace.”

This incident marks a serious escalation in "Israeli" artillery attacks on South Lebanon, underscoring the growing dangers for UN peacekeepers, who have faced increased aggression from "Israeli" forces, including drone-dropped grenades, tank and machine-gun fire, over the past year.