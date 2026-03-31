Axios: Trump Claimed Iran War Near End ’12 Times’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that the war on Iran could end soon—his latest such claim—even as US aggression entered its fifth week with no clear exit strategy.

An Axios analysis catalogued a dozen instances where Trump has signaled the war's conclusion was imminent, revealing a pattern of contradictory messaging as he attempts to convince the American public the war will not drag on.

Trump has offered shifting signals on the war’s endgame, as the US deploys 50,000 troops to West Asia with no clear exit, while stopping short of a ground invasion despite reports of plans targeting Kharg Island or Iranian nuclear facilities.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US is “very close to meeting the core objectives,” while Marco Rubio claimed goals are being met “on or ahead of schedule” and could be achieved within weeks.

Yet Trump’s own statements, compiled by Axios, show him alternating between claims of victory, imminent end, and escalation—underscoring a war now dragging on with no clear outcome.

As week five ends, 50,000 US troops remain deployed, Iran continues retaliating, and the Strait of Hormuz stays closed, while Donald Trump shifts between declaring victory and threatening escalation.

Despite weighing more troop deployments and possible strikes on Iranian uranium sites, Trump faces criticism as Iran continues hitting US and “Israeli” targets.

US officials downplay responsibility for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with Karoline Leavitt saying efforts are ongoing and Marco Rubio shifting the burden to Iran or allied coalitions.

Trump warned of strikes on power plants and oil hubs if the strait isn’t reopened, while Iran insists no talks are underway, accusing Washington of abandoning diplomacy after its aggression.