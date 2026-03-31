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Hezbollah Operations Leave 4 ’Israeli’ Forces Dead, 2 Wounded

Hezbollah Operations Leave 4 ’Israeli’ Forces Dead, 2 Wounded
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By Staff, Agencies

At least four "Israeli" troops were killed in southern Lebanon as Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah launched multiple operations against occupation forces in defense of Lebanon and its nation.

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] announced in a brief statement on Tuesday that the troops lost their lives during combat in southern Lebanon. Two other troops were also wounded in action.

This comes as Hezbollah stated that several "Israeli" troops holed up inside a house in Khallat al-Jawar area of Beit Lif town in southern Lebanon were targeted with a guided missile. The strike left an unspecified number of forces killed and wounded.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted a gathering of "Israeli" forces and military vehicles east of al-Khiam detention center with a salvo of rockets.

Additionally, the Resistance fighters launched a range of rockets at the settlements of "Metula", "Dovir", "Avivim" and "Kiryat Shmona", as well as al-Ghajar and al-Malikiya sites.

Furthermore, Hezbollah forces struck the "Gilot" base, which serves as the headquarters of Unit 8200 of the "Israeli" Military Intelligence, on the outskirts of "Tel Aviv" with a barrage of rockets.

In a related development, a gathering of "Israeli" forces and military vehicles in the town of Deir Seryan was targeted with a barrage of artillery rounds.

Repeated waves of rockets and artillery shells also slammed into gatherings of "Israeli" forces at El-Friz Hill in the town of Ainatha.

Hezbollah Resistance fighters also targeted and destroyed an "Israeli" Merkava battle tank in the al-Sedr district of the town of Ainatha with a number of explosive devices.

Hezbollah’s recent campaign has seen an intense and unprecedented operational tempo, with Resistance fighters carrying out up to two offensive operations per hour in recent days.

Israel Lebanon iof Hezbollah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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