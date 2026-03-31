Qalibaf Rejects Trump’s Reckless Ultimatums, Vows Fierce Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf condemned US President Donald Trump’s threats, warning any attack on Iran will be met with a decisive response.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, directly addressing Trump’s repeated ultimatums targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, Qalibaf exposed the enemy’s tactic of disguising its aggressive desires as “news” while issuing open threats.

“The enemy promotes its desires as news while threatening our nation at the same time. Big Mistake. If they hit one, they’ll take several back,” the Parliament speaker stated.

Qalibaf expressed absolute confidence in the Iranian people’s steadfastness, stressing that under the wise and prudent leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the nation will compel any aggressor to bitterly regret its adventurism and will fully reclaim its legitimate rights.

“God willing, the people of Iran, under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, will make the enemy regret the aggression and reclaim their rights,” he stated.

The remarks followed Trump’s threat to “obliterate” Iran’s energy and water sites unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened within 48 hours— a blatant attempt at economic blackmail and a clear violation of international law.

Iran dismissed Trump’s threats as psychological warfare, saying US pressure only strengthens national unity, while Tehran remains ready to defend its sovereignty with full force.

Qalibaf’s statement serves as yet another clear signal to the enemy that the era of unchallenged US-Zionist aggression in the region is over, and any miscalculation will only hasten the enemy’s isolation and defeat.