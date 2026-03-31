Iraqi Resistance Strikes 5 US Bases in 24 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it had carried out five operations against US military bases across the region in the past 24 hours, intensifying its ongoing campaign against the occupiers.

In a statement released early on Tuesday, the group reaffirmed that “the presence of US forces inside Baghdad poses a major threat to its residents,” signaling ongoing intent to intensify operations.

The announcement followeda series of attacks in recent days, including eight operations carried out on Monday and 41 operations on Saturday using drones and missiles against US positions in Iraq and the wider region.

The Iraqi Resistance said its operations are part of a broader response to ongoing US-"Israeli" aggression, particularly following the war on Iran since February 28.

The growing frequency and scale of attacks highlight an expanding confrontation targeting American military presence across multiple fronts.

In parallel, the Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF] confirmed that its positions in Iraq were targeted by “treacherous” US-"Israeli" airstrikes overnight.

According to the PMF, three strikes hit the 45th Brigade in the Jurf al-Nasr sector in Babil Governorate, while another strike targeted the 31st Brigade in the Karma area, east of Anbar.

Despite the attacks, the PMF reported no human losses, emphasizing that its forces continue to carry out their security duties and remain on high alert to preserve stability.

Separately, Iraq’s Ministry of Defense reported that the Martyr Mohammad Alaa Air Base came under attack with 122mm Grad rockets launched from the outskirts of Baghdad.

The incident underscores the widening scope of military activity inside Iraq, as multiple actors engage in escalating exchanges tied to the broader war.

The Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah operations command said its suspension of attacks near the US embassy in Baghdad is conditional on US forces and allies refraining from strikes on civilian areas. The group warned it would resume targeting these sites with full force if the condition is violated.

The Resistance stressed its operations are strictly against “the Zionist-American enemy and its allies” to protect Iraqi interests, condemning attacks on homes and civilians, including the recent shelling of a residence belonging to Najeerfan Idris Barzani.