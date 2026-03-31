Iran FM: Saudi Arabia Is a Brotherly Nation, Time To Expel US Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Iran reiterated its deep respect for Saudi Arabia as a brotherly Muslim nation, stressing that its military actions are aimed solely at hostile aggressors who threaten both Arab and Iranian security.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized the Islamic Republic’s commitment to solidarity among Muslim nations and its unwavering focus on defending sovereignty against those who sow instability.

“Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation,” the foreign minister said, underscoring Iran’s consistent policy of fostering good-neighborly relations and unity within the Islamic world.

Araghchi made clear that Iran’s defensive operations are not directed at regional Muslim brotherly states but solely at “enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security.”

He pointed to the success of recent actions of the Iranian armed forces as undeniable proof of this distinction, stating: “Just look at what we did to their aerial command.”

Araghchi’s remark highlights the precision and effectiveness of Iran’s military response to repeated provocations, exposing the fragility of hostile command structures that have long threatened regional sovereignty.

The foreign minister concluded with a direct and timely call, “High time to eject US forces,” reflecting the growing regional consensus that the presence of American troops and bases in the West Asia region has brought nothing but insecurity, escalation, and foreign meddling, rather than the stability the US claims to offer.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the Islamic Republic’s military capabilities serve purely defensive purposes, aimed at deterring aggression and protecting the independence of West Asian nations.