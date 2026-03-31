US PrSM Missile’s First Combat Use Hits School and Hall in Iran, 21 Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

A US ballistic missile hit a sports hall and an adjoining elementary school in southern Iran at the start of the war, leaving at least 21 martyred, according to a visual investigation by The New York Times.

The missile strike targeted an area near an alleged military facility in the city of Lamerd on February 28, with satellite imagery and verified footage confirming the use of the newly developed US Precision Strike Missile [PrSM], which had never been tested in combat.

Experts and analysis of video footage suggested the missile detonated midair, dispersing tungsten fragments across the targeted area—a pattern consistent with the PrSM system.

Despite claims from the Pentagon, the sports hall and school were confirmed to be civilian facilities, with no indication of military involvement, and had long been publicly identified as non-military sites.

Aftermath images revealed extensive damage, including a collapsed roof at the sports hall and shattered windows at the school. Iranian officials reported at least 21 martyrs and more than 100 injuries, including children and members of a women’s volleyball team inside the hall.

The facilities had long been publicly identified as civilian-use sites, with archival satellite imagery indicating they were physically separated from the nearby alleged military compound for years.

The US used its new PrSM missile for the first time in combat, striking targets in southern Iran and causing civilian casualties, including at a school, despite Pentagon claims of avoiding civilian targets.

In a related incident, a US Tomahawk missile was responsible for the Minab school massacre on February 28, killing at least 165 civilians. Early US military findings blamed outdated intelligence, while Trump falsely blamed Iran, despite evidence showing the missile was US-made.