By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, March 30, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles east of the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., the settlement of “Metula”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., the settlement of “Dovev”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 a.m., the Ghajar Site, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 a.m., the settlement of “Shomera”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, March 30, 2026 at 4:30 a.m., “Mishmar HaCarmel” missile defense site, belonging to the “Israeli” army south of the occupied city of Haifa, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Avivim”. with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Khanouq area in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed at 8:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Khanouq area in the border village of Odaisseh for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 6:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Malikiyya Site, with a barrage of rockets. and in response to the enemy’s continued shelling of civilians, displacement and demolition of homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., “Glilot” Base – headquarters of Military Intelligence Unit 8200 – located about 110 km from the Lebanese–Palestinian border in the outskirts of “Tel Aviv”, with a barrage of high-grade rockets. and in response to the enemy’s continued shelling of civilians, displacement and demolition of homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., Haifa Naval Base in the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in Khallet Al-Jawar, in the border village of Beit Lif, with a guided missile, killed and wounding its members. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 p.m., a Merkava tank at the Baydar Al-Faq’ani area in the border village of Taybeh, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Deir Siryan, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 2:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Deir Siryan, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring direct hits. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the “Filon” Base south of the settlement of “Rosh Pinna”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Sal’a Hill in the border village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Friz Hill in the border village of Aynata, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 07:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Friz Hill in the border village of Aynata, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Deir Siryan School, with repeated rocket barrages and artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Friz Hill, with repeated rocket barrages and artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a D9 bulldozer at Al-Sal’a Hill in the village Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m., the “Yir’on” settlement, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., the Hadab Yaroun Site, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters have been engaged since 12:00 p.m., in intense clashes with an “Israeli” army force in the village of Aynata, using light and medium weapons as well as direct rocket fire. A Merkava tank was destroyed in the Al-Seder area and was seen burning, and the fighting is still ongoing at this time. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Beit Lif, with tandem-charge shells, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:50 p.m., a Merkava tank in the Al-Seder area in the village of Aynata, leading to its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 6:00 p.m., an anti-personnel explosive device, targeting an “Israeli” force moving along the road from Aitaroun toward the village of Aynata, killing and wounding its members. and in response to the enemy’s continued shelling of civilians, displacement and demolition of homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., infrastructure belonging to the “Israeli” army in the “Krayot” area north of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the Naqoura port, with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. The enemy then moved to evacuate the casualties under heavy smoke cover. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Radar area of the village of Bayyada, with rocket barrages and artillery shells, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., the “Filon” Base south of the settlement of “Rosh Pinna”, with a high-grade drone. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 p.m., a Merkava tank at the village of Qaouzah, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a Merkava tank at the Al-Seder area in the village of Aynata, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. and after observing an “Israeli” army force in a house in the village of Aynata, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 7:45 p.m., with a precision missile, causing confirmed casualties. The enemy subsequently dispatched evacuation teams to recover the wounded. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the area between Ghadmatha, Al-Friz, Al-Seder and the Triangle areas of the village of Aynata, with repeated barrages of rockets and artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}