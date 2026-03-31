Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, March 30, 2026
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, March 30, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people:
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles east of the Khiyam detention center, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., the settlement of “Metula”, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., the settlement of “Dovev”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 a.m., the Ghajar Site, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 a.m., the settlement of “Shomera”, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, March 30, 2026 at 4:30 a.m., “Mishmar HaCarmel” missile defense site, belonging to the “Israeli” army south of the occupied city of Haifa, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Avivim”. with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Khanouq area in the border village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed at 8:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Khanouq area in the border village of Odaisseh for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 6:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Malikiyya Site, with a barrage of rockets.
- and in response to the enemy’s continued shelling of civilians, displacement and demolition of homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., “Glilot” Base – headquarters of Military Intelligence Unit 8200 – located about 110 km from the Lebanese–Palestinian border in the outskirts of “Tel Aviv”, with a barrage of high-grade rockets.
- and in response to the enemy’s continued shelling of civilians, displacement and demolition of homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., Haifa Naval Base in the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of high-grade rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in Khallet Al-Jawar, in the border village of Beit Lif, with a guided missile, killed and wounding its members.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 p.m., a Merkava tank at the Baydar Al-Faq’ani area in the border village of Taybeh, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Deir Siryan, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 2:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Deir Siryan, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring direct hits.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the “Filon” Base south of the settlement of “Rosh Pinna”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Sal’a Hill in the border village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Friz Hill in the border village of Aynata, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 07:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Al-Friz Hill in the border village of Aynata, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Deir Siryan School, with repeated rocket barrages and artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Friz Hill, with repeated rocket barrages and artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a D9 bulldozer at Al-Sal’a Hill in the village Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m., the “Yir’on” settlement, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., the Hadab Yaroun Site, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters have been engaged since 12:00 p.m., in intense clashes with an “Israeli” army force in the village of Aynata, using light and medium weapons as well as direct rocket fire. A Merkava tank was destroyed in the Al-Seder area and was seen burning, and the fighting is still ongoing at this time.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Beit Lif, with tandem-charge shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:50 p.m., a Merkava tank in the Al-Seder area in the village of Aynata, leading to its destruction.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 6:00 p.m., an anti-personnel explosive device, targeting an “Israeli” force moving along the road from Aitaroun toward the village of Aynata, killing and wounding its members.
- and in response to the enemy’s continued shelling of civilians, displacement and demolition of homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., infrastructure belonging to the “Israeli” army in the “Krayot” area north of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets.
- and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a barrage of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the Naqoura port, with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. The enemy then moved to evacuate the casualties under heavy smoke cover.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Radar area of the village of Bayyada, with rocket barrages and artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., the “Filon” Base south of the settlement of “Rosh Pinna”, with a high-grade drone.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 p.m., a Merkava tank at the village of Qaouzah, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a Merkava tank at the Al-Seder area in the village of Aynata, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
- and after observing an “Israeli” army force in a house in the village of Aynata, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 7:45 p.m., with a precision missile, causing confirmed casualties. The enemy subsequently dispatched evacuation teams to recover the wounded.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the area between Ghadmatha, Al-Friz, Al-Seder and the Triangle areas of the village of Aynata, with repeated barrages of rockets and artillery shells.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}