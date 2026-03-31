Iran Strikes Reveal Flaws in US‑’Israeli’ Air Defenses

By Staff, Agencies

Analysis by Responsible Statecraft, citing military expert Jennifer Kavanagh, indicates that recent Iranian strikes on US and "Israeli" positions have not only scored tactical victories but are also undermining key radar and sensor networks, potentially shifting the broader course of the war.

Kavanagh, a senior fellow and director of military analysis at Defense Priorities, argues that the increasing penetrability of “Israeli” airspace, despite its multi-layered defenses, points to deeper systemic failures rather than isolated shortcomings.

According to Kavanagh, the most plausible explanation for the recent wave of successful Iranian strikes lies not simply in interceptor shortages or missile saturation tactics, but in damage to the integrated US-"Israeli" air defense network across the region.

The network, which links "Israeli" systems with US sensors and radars deployed throughout the Middle East, provides the “eyes” necessary to detect and respond to incoming threats. Its degradation, she suggests, would have far-reaching consequences.

Satellite imagery indicates that Iranian operations have struck at least ten US radar installations across the region, including advanced systems tied to missile defense architecture. While the loss of a single radar may be manageable, Kavanagh notes that cumulative damage at this scale would “significantly degrade” the ability to detect and intercept incoming attacks.

This assessment helps explain why heavily fortified locations, including strategic areas such as Dimona, have sustained damage in recent days.

Kavanagh noted that "Israel’s" multi-layered, redundant air defense system was considered highly resilient, making recent Iranian strikes all the more surprising.

"Israel’s" anti-air systems—including Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow interceptors, and US THAAD batteries—depend on early radar detection, and recent Iranian strikes suggest failures not just in interceptors but in the entire detection chain.

The degradation of radar coverage has left US bases across the Gulf increasingly exposed, forcing personnel to relocate amid persistent Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Strikes, including one at Prince Sultan Air Base that damaged a Boeing E-3 Sentry early-warning aircraft, highlight systemic failures in detection and broader vulnerabilities across the US regional military posture.

Kavanagh warns that the vulnerabilities revealed by recent Iranian strikes go beyond the current conflict, exposing structural flaws in US air defense reliant on fixed ground-based radar.

Consequently, repairing these systems will be complex, prompting a push toward space-based detection and a rethink of forward deployments, as modern warfare against capable adversaries like Iran challenges traditional defense architectures and could reshape future conflicts.