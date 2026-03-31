Trump Hints at Ending War with Hormuz Still Shut

By Staff, Agencies

In a major shift, US President Donald Trump signaled his willingness to end the US aggression on Iran, even with the Strait of Hormuz still under Tehran’s firm control, a move that highlighted the limits of Washington's influence

The move underscored the limits of American power and its inability to force Iran to submit to Washington’s demands.

Given the situation, US officials disclosed that Trump and his team had realized pushing to reopen the Strait would drag the war past their preferred timeline."

Instead, they plan to target Iran's navy and missile systems while attempting diplomatic pressure—yet Iran’s resistance has already neutralized this approach.

However, should diplomatic efforts fail, the US is prepared to press European and Gulf allies to take action.

Meanwhile, despite military options being on the table, officials admitted that escalating the conflict was not the immediate priority, an official admitted, revealing US hesitation.

Trump's contradictory remarks about the Strait of Hormuz underlined the US's failure to manage global energy flows, as Iran's dominance pushed oil prices over $100 per barrel.

Experts argued that Trump's military threats were a desperate attempt to maintain credibility as Iran successfully struck US and “Israeli” targets in the region.

The US focus on reopening the Strait reflected self-interest in securing energy markets, but Iran’s refusal to negotiate exposed Washington’s abandonment of diplomacy.

Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz had strengthened its regional influence and caused global market disruption, with 20% of the world’s oil passing through the critical waterway.

Despite the support of nearly 40 countries for safe passage, Tehran’s resolute stance continued to frustrate US efforts to dominate the region militarily and economically.

Ivo Daalder, former US ambassador to NATO, noted that Trump’s reliance on instinct instead of careful policy planning had led to a prolonged and fruitless war with Iran.

Daalder also pointed out that Trump's repeated threats against Iran were a sign of desperation, forcing him into a position where he had to either escalate the conflict or accept a deal he could have reached earlier.