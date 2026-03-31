IRG Quds Commander: Yemen’s Resistance Forced US Carrier to Shameful Retreat

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, has praised Yemen's Islamic Resistance for its heroic stance against the US and the "Israeli" occupation entity, commending their defense of Islamic values and support for the oppressed people of Gaza.

In the message, released on Monday, Brigadier Qaani said that Yemen’s timely and strategic actions have once again strengthened the powerful Islamic Resistance Front across the West Asia region, and forced the US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford into humiliating retreat.

“By God’s grace, once again, another victory has emerged from the heroic Yemen in the continuation of the epic creation of the powerful Islamic Resistance Front in the region to confront the criminal America and the child-killing Zionist [regime] and to defend the nation and Islamic values,” the Quds Force commander stated.

General Qaani directly attributed the humiliating withdrawal of the heavily equipped US aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford to the deterrent power of Yemen’s Resistance.

“Those who ask about the fate of the US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford, which hesitantly circled between Yanbu and Jeddah before retreating, should look to the sky-high mountains and blessed land of Yemen,” he stated.

The senior IRG commander extended heartfelt thanks to the wise leadership, brave commanders, and sincere warriors of the heroic Yemeni people, praising their strategic vision and unwavering commitment against all enemies of the Islamic world.

“I thank the wise leadership, brave commanders, and heroic people of Yemen for their timely actions and pride in the strategic vision of this luminous land against all enemies of the Islamic world,” General Qaani said.

He praised Yemen’s support for the Islamic Ummah, especially the oppressed in Gaza, calling it “a prelude to the complete liberation of heroic Yemen from the oppressive siege” and a reflection of its deep understanding of regional developments.

Reaffirming Iran’s unwavering stance, General Qaani emphasized the Islamic Republic’s commitment to supporting all Resistance fronts: “The Islamic Republic… will continue to stand firm and Resist… and will support and back its friends and fighters sincerely on all fronts of Resistance,” he stated.

With God’s help and success, General Qaani underscores the unbreakable bond between Iran and the Yemeni Islamic Resistance, a partnership that continues to reshape the balance of power in favor of the Axis of Resistance and against US-Zionist aggression.