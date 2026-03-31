Hezbollah Condemns “Israeli” Knesset’s Approval of “Palestinian Prisoner Execution Law”

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah strongly condemned the “Israeli” Knesset’s approval of the so-called “Palestinian Prisoner Execution Law,” describing it as a continuation of systemic terror against the Palestinian people.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the decision represents a further step in the policy of genocide practiced by the enemy against the self-sacrificing, patient, and steadfast Palestinian population.

The group labeled the move by the “barbaric and artificial entity” as a dangerous attempt to institutionalize executions and legitimize deliberate killings.

Hezbollah emphasized that the law seeks to create a false legal cover for crimes that the enemy has long carried out against Palestinian prisoners, including brutal torture, deliberate medical neglect, and various forms of abuse and inhumanity.

The group attributed the entity’s audacity and criminality to the “shameful international silence and negligence” regarding its repeated attacks on civilians, children, women, journalists, hospitals, schools, and shelters in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran.

Hezbollah warned that the global community’s continued laxity toward these violations encourages further escalation and perpetuates the genocide against the Palestinian people.

Expressing full solidarity with Palestinian prisoners and the resisting population of Palestine, Hezbollah called on the international community to act urgently, assume legal, humanitarian, and moral responsibilities, and take measures to protect Palestinian prisoners unjustly detained in the jails of the terrorist occupation.